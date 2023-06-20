Goa BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar on Tuesday said that there is no need of a reshuffle in cabinet at this juncture, which can come later, as the present cabinet is functioning smoothly.

“Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his ministers are doing a great job and there is massive development across the state. For me, development comes first, reshuffle can come later,” Mormugao BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar told reporters, when he was asked about a reshuffle.

Amonkar is among those eight MLAs of Congress, who on September 14, 2022, had joined the BJP.

Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes had joined BJP, reducing Congress to three MLA’s in the 40-member Assembly House.

There was speculation in the political circles that Sankalp Amonkar, along with Kamat and Aleixo Sequeira would be accommodated in the cabinet. However, though 10 months have passed since their joining, the cabinet reshuffle has not taken place.

Sources informed that one of the MLA was trying his level best to get accommodated in the cabinet before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“Question of reshuffle doesn’t arise at this moment. Government is working very smoothly. The Chief Minister has done a lot of development work, be it International airport at Mopa or other infrastructural works,” Amonkar said.

“We approach ministers and party president, they respect us and do our work. Our aim is to do the work of people. Government is fully supporting us. Maybe ‘reshuffle’ is a rumour. There is no need for a reshuffle,” he said.

He said that it is important to do constituency work, which is going on smoothly without reshuffle.

