Goa govt serves notice to cricketer Yuvraj Singh over his villa

The Goa government has served notice to cricketer Yuvaraj Singh for allegedly failing to register his villa with the Tourism Department.

“It has come to the notice that your residential premises located at Varchawada, Morjim, Pernem, Goa are allegedly functioning as a homestay and is being marketed on online platforms like ‘Airbnb’,” the notice stated, mentioning the Twitter and website links where the cricketer has offered booking of villa for people.

The Tourism Department, through this notice, has said that every person intending to operate a hotel/guest house, before operating it, has to apply for registration to the prescribed authority in the prescribed manner.

Noting that a surprise inspection was conducted by department officials at the bungalow on November 11, it said: “Notice is hereby given to you as to why penal action should not be initiated against you for default in registration under the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982.”

The Tourism Department has asked the cricketer to appear before the deputy director on December 8 at 11 a.m. to defend his interest.

“If no reply is received within the said date mentioned in this notice, it will be assumed that the grounds mentioned in this notice are correct and on such assumption under Section 22 or in violation of any of the provisions of this Act you shall be punishable with a fine which may extend upto Rs 1 lakh,” it further said.

