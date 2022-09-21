The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved the appointment of MSTC e-commerce service, a Central government public sector undertaking, for e-auctioning of mining leases in the state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant addressing mediapersons after the cabinet meeting said that the cabinet has approved the appointment of the MSTC e-commerce service for e-auction of mining leases.

MSTC e-commerce is a PSU under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel.

The suspension of mining in Goa for the last many years has affected the livelihoods of more than three lakh people and thousands of people also lost their jobs.

It also forced truck and machinery owners to sell their assets at cheap rates or opt for a ‘one-time settlement’ to pay loans.

Sawant had assured the e-commerce firm in July 2022 to resume the mining operation within five months, provided the auction takes place and environment clearances (ECs) are obtained.

The Chief Minister had said that he is also concerned about the mining dependents.

“At present we have taken 88 leases for auctioning. If any leases come under one EC it is considered as one block, in such cases within fifteen days EC can be transferred to a new lease holder. As per MMDR Act in such leases, EC can be transferred for two years and later they can apply for new ECs,” Sawant had added.

“For new leases we have engaged SBI CAP. It is transaction advisor to Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and now for Goa. It has been successful in other states,” he had said.

20220921-144804