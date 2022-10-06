INDIA

Goa govt to conduct workshop for reducing accidents

Expressing concern over an increase in accidents in the state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that a workshop would be held later this month on ways to reduce them

After a meeting with officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), the Trafic Cell, and the Transport Department, he said: “We discussed how to minimise accidents taking place on roads. We will hold a workshop. Those (individuals and NGOs) who are working for ‘Road Safety’ to minimise accidents, we will listen to them and take suggestions from them.

“We will take long term and short term measures. Accidents are increasing every passing day, hence to minimize them steps are being taken,” he added.

Goa Traffic Police launched a special drive from September 14 to September 25 to instill a sense of discipline amongst the drivers and riders.

During this drive, 701 cases were booked under Motor Vehicle Act. Similarly,for drunken driving violation, 101 cases were booked, 2,271 cases were booked for riding two wheelers without helmet, and 676 cases were booked for driving without seatbelt.

