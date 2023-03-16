With a view to marking the completion of nine years of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and four years of Pramod Sawant-led government in Goa, the state government will hold a two-day programme “Prashasan Tumchya Dari” (governance at doorstep) on March 17 and 18 to interact with the people and stakeholders.

The Cabinet Ministers will make a day-long visit to the allotted talukas and listen to the grievances and distribute sanctioned letters to the beneficiaries, the Information and Publicity Department stated.

The ministers will also interact with local MLA, Zilla Panchayat members, Village Panchayat members and representatives of social organisations during these two days.

However, the Congress Party has criticised the move of the government, calling it as ‘Election Jumla Darbar’.

Congress leader Vijay Bhike said that it is a self-promotion organised by the BJP in yet another attempt to cover up the reality and brainwash the people in an election season.

He urged the people to attend the programme and seek answers from the Ministers to very crucial questions pertaining to several issues grappled with the state.

“The people of Goa need to know why the promises made by the BJP before elections like giving three gas cylinders free and pensioners medical insurance schemes, schemes for widows and many others have not been implemented by this government as per its election promises,” Bhike said.

“It also needs to be explained why under the BJP dispensation, petrol and other prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed. Why has no Minister or BJP government functionaries made and statement whatsoever on the Mhadei river diversion,” Bhike further said.

“Organising self-propagating ‘jumla darbars’ attended only by its own members to congratulate itself for its dismal failures in governance, will not fool the people anymore. The people need answers and they need the answers now,” he said.

20230316-215402