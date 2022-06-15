Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that his government would consider to reserve posts for those who serve the nation under the ‘Agneepath’ scheme.

“Agneepath is a scheme where we are given the opportunity to serve our nation for four years, this is practiced in foreign countries, on the similar lines we want our youths to join this scheme. We will consider giving them reservation in the recruitment process in the state,” he said.

‘Agneepath’ scheme was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in order to give opportunities to youths to serve the nation.

Sawant said that after completing four years of service, they would get 25 per cent reservation to continue their service in defence.

“Even state government, by taking cabinet in confidence, would reserve posts for them in the police, fire force and forest services,” he said.

“Be it a woman candidate or man, everyone will get the benefits of this opportunity. We need to convince our youth to take this positively,” he said.

There will be a regular 25 per cent reservation to continue the service. Even the state government is considering reserving a post for these candidates, who serve the nation for four years.

He said that across the country, this scheme is getting good response and would benefit them.

“Youth can choose navy, armed forces or military forces to join this scheme. We need to communicate this to our youth and encourage them to join the scheme” he said.

