Authorities in Goa have decided to scrap all the abandoned state government vehicles that are currently dumped within the premises of their respective departments.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that these vehicles will be cleared within next two months from the government properties.

“We have selected three contractors to remove abandoned government vehicles that are currently located within the premises of various departments. Process has started and in the next two months all vehicles will be cleared from the government properties,” he said.

According to him, the decision was taken as part of the implementation of the vehicle scrapping policy.

He said that all vehicles have been put up for tender, and three contractors are appointed for the removal process.

“Not a single abandoned government vehicle will be seen around these premises after two months,” he said.

He said that the ‘solid waste management’ will complete the full process of scrapping these vehicles.

Sources informed that the vehicles that are older than 15 years will be scrapped as per the Centre’s scrapping policy.

