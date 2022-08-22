The Goa government will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ‘Isha Outreach’ of Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev on August 23 to save soil and coast of the state, an official said on Monday.

The programme of signing the MoU with Isha Outreach will take place at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Taleigao, Goa.

Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev, Union Minister Shripad Naik, Goa environment Minister Nilesh Cabral and other ministers will be present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had appealed that youth should participate in the movement of ‘Save Soil’ started by Sadhguru.

According to Sawant, exchange of expertise, training and empowerment of stakeholders and public awareness is the motto of the programme.

“We will stress on sustainable soil health management from the perspective of agriculture productivity and food security. Isha outreach will share the soil policy with the government and will try to save soil and the coast of Goa,” Sawant had said.

“Food security and sustainable food system, sustainable farming system, degradation of food producing agriculture soil, natural and organic farming practices and other concerned areas will be collaborated with Isha Outreach. This MoU will be for three years,” Sawant had said.

“Soil has lost its fertility due to constantly using fertilisers. Hence there is a need to save the soil along with water. Sadhguru with this campaign toured many countries to spread awareness. We need to protect soil, ” Sawant had said.

