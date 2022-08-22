INDIA

Goa govt to sign ‘save soil’ MoU with Sadhguru’s Isha Outreach

NewsWire
0
0

The Goa government will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ‘Isha Outreach’ of Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev on August 23 to save soil and coast of the state, an official said on Monday.

The programme of signing the MoU with Isha Outreach will take place at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Taleigao, Goa.

Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev, Union Minister Shripad Naik, Goa environment Minister Nilesh Cabral and other ministers will be present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had appealed that youth should participate in the movement of ‘Save Soil’ started by Sadhguru.

According to Sawant, exchange of expertise, training and empowerment of stakeholders and public awareness is the motto of the programme.

“We will stress on sustainable soil health management from the perspective of agriculture productivity and food security. Isha outreach will share the soil policy with the government and will try to save soil and the coast of Goa,” Sawant had said.

“Food security and sustainable food system, sustainable farming system, degradation of food producing agriculture soil, natural and organic farming practices and other concerned areas will be collaborated with Isha Outreach. This MoU will be for three years,” Sawant had said.

“Soil has lost its fertility due to constantly using fertilisers. Hence there is a need to save the soil along with water. Sadhguru with this campaign toured many countries to spread awareness. We need to protect soil, ” Sawant had said.

20220822-183003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Steep increase in Pune’s air pollution: PM2.5, PM10 rise by 70%,...

    MCG removes encroachments from Gurugram-Faridabad road

    Kamal Nath disagrees with Cong MLA who boycotted MP Guv’s speech

    Cong in Kerala registers complaint about ‘rigged’ voters list