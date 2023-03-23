With a view to promote medical and eco-tourism in the state, Goa government has decided to develop a botanical garden at Salaulim Dam at Sanguem in South Goa by investing Rs 130 crore.

Speaking to IANS, Minister for Social Welfare and MLA of Sanguem constituency Subhash Phal Dessai said that it will be a very unique project in the coastal state.

“Goa Forest Development Corporation (GFDC), Water Resource Department (WRD) and Tourism Department will take up these projects and revamp the botanical garden within next six months,” Phal Dessai said.

Phal Dessai said that GFDC chairman and MLA Deviya Rane has taken interest in this project, along with WRD and Tourism department.

“GFDC is investing Rs 50 crore and putting cottages all across the botanical garden. There will be Yoga centre, medication centre, ayurvedic treatment, homeopathic treatment, massage centres in this project, which will promote medical tourism,” Phal Desai said, adding 20 cottages will be established in this project.

He said that people will come and stay for one week or 15 days here, which will help generate revenue through tourism.

Phal Dessai said that even WRD has taken initiatives to create accommodation, entertainment zones and install toy trains for entertainment. “World bank has sanctioned Rs 50 crore for this project,” he said.

He said that the tourism department is spending Rs 30 crore to create tourism activities here in the botanical garden. “Even this will help us to generate revenue and attract tourists here,” he said.

Salaulim Dam is located at around 66 km away from capital city Panjim. Tourists visit this place for birdwatching and also visit the botanical garden, which is inspired from the famous Brindavan Gardens in Mysore.

20230323-210403