Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that his government is committed to extending support and guidance for adoption of ‘Zero Budget Natural Farming’ in the state.

“Implementation of the Zero Budget Natural Farming in Goa shall enhance the farmers yield and income,” Sawant said after he visited a natural farming project in Gujarat.

Sawant said that he was inspired by works of Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat and National Innovation Foundation.

“Interacted with the farmers to understand the Zero Budget Natural Farming, an indigenous, chemical free sustainable farming method. This initiative has given considerable yields, economic opportunities for animal husbandry and natural fertiliser sectors,” he said.

“The sustainable, environment friendly farming method shall reduce production costs and help enhance income. The initiative shall speed up the journey towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Swayampurna Goa,” Sawant said.

