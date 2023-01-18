With the entertainment industry in Goa getting affected due to the ban on loud music after 10 p.m., the Goa government has written to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, seeking amendment to The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

Following the high court’s direction, Goa police have started to act against those playing loud music at wedding ceremonies or other cultural events after 10 p.m.

State Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral on Wednesday told the Assembly that he has written to Bhupendra Yadav seeking relaxation to protect the entertainment and tourism industry in the coastal state.

“Goa has a unique and diverse culture, and right from the pre-liberation era, the local community has been celebrating marriages with joy and pomp past midnight. Local village-level religious events are also late evening celebrations, which go past midnight. But after the introduction of noise pollution rules, all these activities are now curtailed,” Cabral said.

“The tourism industry is the backbone of the Goan economy and also a main source of livelihood for the local population. Being a popular beach destination since the ’70s, today the tourist footfalls are about one crore a year as against the local population of about 15.5 lakh. Goa has also evolved as a wedding destination as well as a destination for conventions, events etc. Since the state is unique in its features and characteristics, it is imperative that the restrictions prescribed in the rules on use of sound be relaxed in Goa,” the minister said.

