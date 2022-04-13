Goa has been sanctioned Rs 400 crore by the Central government for setting up of cage fishing infrastructure to boost the coastal state’s fishing catch output, Fisheries Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar said on Wednesday.

He also said that the government was considering providing life insurance to registered fisherfolk in Goa, in order to cover the risks which come along with the sea-fishing profession.

“(Former Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Minister) Giriraj Singh had promised Rs 400 crore to Goa for it. I feel that it is sanctioned. We need to get it and distribute it to active fishermen. They will be trained and assisted on a trial basis on the lines of prawn farming,” Halarnkar told reporters soon after taking charge of the Ministry on Wednesday.

The Central grant is aimed at aiding cage fishing culture in Goa in order to boost fish catch in Goa. The state has been suffering from a drop in fish catch over the last few years on account of pollution of waters off the Goa coast and large-scale development activity.

The state Minister also said that his department would look to curtail illegal fishing in Goa’s waters by fishermen from neighbouring states.

“I will take feedback from the department and find ways to curb it. Small fishermen complain about (illegal) fishing by using lights, as a result they do not get much yield. We are also trying to restrict fishermen from Karwar (Karnataka) and Maharashtra fishing in our waters,” Halarnkar said.

He also said that sea-going fishermen would be covered under insurance. “Sea-going fishermen should have insurance, be it in Baga, Calangute, Colva. Their lives are risky. There is a difference between an agriculturist and a fisherman. A farmer goes to the farm in the morning, a fisherman goes to the sea. He is not aware of natural calamities,” he said.

