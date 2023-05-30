Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday extended their wishes on the coastal state’s Statehood Day.

In his message, the Governor said: “The socio economic indicators of the state as compared to other states of the country are very impressive. Goa has the highest estimated per capita income in the country, portraying a vigorous and healthy economy.”

The Governor added that May 30, 1987, Goa transformed from a Union Territory to a state of the Indian Union.

Statehood Day is a memorable day in the glorious history of Goa, he noted.

“It was on this day in 1987, Goa became the 25th State of the Indian Union. May 30th is a result of the struggle by the Goans and people from other parts of the country, to protect Goan’s identity, and thus it has a historic importance. On this momentous occasion, let us pay tribute to the countless Goans who have worked tirelessly to shape our state’s destiny,” Pillai said.

“Goa is a land of peace and credit goes to the people for keeping up this rich tradition. Goa has many attractions. The State has inherited healthy democratic traditions in keeping with national objectives. People from various parts of the world come here to see and enjoy its natural beauty and cultural qualities. We must maintain all these pristine qualities and make the stay of our tourists pleasant, enjoyable and memorable. We have to ensure that tourism progresses on moral and ethical lines.”

In his message, Chief Minister Sawant said the day was “a momentous occasion that holds great significance in the history of our culturally diverse and vibrant state”.

“On this Goa Statehood Day, I extend my warmest wishes to every citizen of Goa. Let us celebrate this day with enthusiasm, cherishing the rich legacy and promising future of our beloved state.”

