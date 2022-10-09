Former AICC secretary Girish Chodankar on Sunday alleged that Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has stooped to the diktat of the BJP government in Goa, and has given his assent to ordinance opposed by opposition.

Pillai on Thursday had given his assent and promulgated the The Goa Municipalities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022 (Ordinance 3 of 2022), facilitating civic bodies to conduct elections for Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons by ‘show of hands’.

“It is evident that Goa Governor has stooped to the diktat of BJP government in Goa and hence gave assent to ordinance subverting practice of ‘secret ballot’ to elect chiefs of municipalities,” Chodankar said.

According to Chodankar, by this way of ordinance, the BJP government has taken away the right of electing top posts by ‘secret ballot’.

“Pillai has compromised his principles and morality and has failed in his duties by giving such assent, which has further killed democracy in Goa,” Chodankar said.

According to Chodankar, despite his party having raised voice against the ordinance, Pillai gave assent to the ordinance.

“It is well known that BJP is trying to finish off the opposition of the country and state. They are destroying constitutional institutions,” Chodankar said.

“I am sure his (Pillai’s) conscience will keep disturbing him by working against what he believes in,” he said.

“Pillai has not only disappointed Goans, but many of his supporters and well wishers too are surprised with this act. I am one among his many supporters who is hurt with his act,” he said.

“We strongly demand the BJP government revoke the amendments immediately,” he said.

