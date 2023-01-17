State Minister for Archaeology, Subhash Phal Dessai, said on the floor of Goa Assembly that the government has plans to reconstruct some of the temples destroyed during the Portuguese rule in the coastal state.

AAP MLA Cruz Silva had asked whether the state government has any plan to reconstruct the historical sites destroyed by the Portuguese.

In reply, Dessai said, “The government has plans to reconstruct some of the temples destroyed during the Portuguese rule.”

The reply also stated that 19 representations have been received from the public on the appeal issued by the archaeology department regarding historical sites destroyed by Portuguese rulers or during the Portuguese rule in Goa.

Earlier also, the state government had announced plans to restore and beautify the monuments having historical importance.

According to sources, a survey of all the archaeological remains and antiquities is presently underway.

20230117-223403