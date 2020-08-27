Goa Health Services Director tests positive for Covid-19 (Ld)

Panaji, Aug 27 (IANS) Goa’s Director of Health Services Jose D’Sa has tested positive for coronavirus, a state government spokesperson said on Thursday.

D’Sa has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment after he tested Covid positive following an antigen test, the spokesperson said.

The Directorate Of Health Services is the key government agency at the forefront of the state’s Covid management efforts.

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said that with D’Sa testing Covid-19 positive and getting himself admitted to a private hospital, it was proven that the state government apparatus for fighting the pandemic was in shambles.

“As Director of Health Services himself gets admitted to a private hospital after testing #CovidPositive, the preparedness of @GovtofGoa on handling &amp; management of #CoronaPandemic &amp; #PublicHealthCare stands completely exposed. Now, I can only pray to God for well being of all,” Kamat tweeted.

“When the government’s Goa Medical College is considered as one of the best hospitals in the state, it sends a wrong message to the people when the head of state health services admits himself to a private hospital,” Kamat told reporters later.

Goa Aam Aadmi Party convenor Elvis Gomes too slammed the state government’s preparedness to tackle the Covid pandemic, in view of D’Sa admitting himself in a private hospital.

“We wish D’Sa recovers soon, but it raises questions about the quality of healthcare infrastructure offered by the state government to handle the Covid crisis,” Gomes said.

