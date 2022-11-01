BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Goa hosts Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) Asia Pacific Conference

“Think Global, Collaborate Regional, Accomplish Local” is the theme of this year’s Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) Conference which is being held in Goa from Tuesday.

The three-day conference also covers digitalisation and automation as key enablers in delivering CANSO’s vision for future skies. Delegates will also be able to view first-hand some of the cutting-edge technology that will help modernise Air Traffic Management in the region.

Simon Hocquard, Director General CANSO said that improving efficiency and creating a more scalable, sustainable and resilient system has never been more urgent for the industry, so CANSO is looking forward to collaborating with colleagues across the region to raise the bar in Air Traffic Management.

Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, Airports Authority of India said, “Airports Authority of India is very honoured to be hosting this year’s event as we strongly believe that this will not only benefit the entire region’s aviation industry, but also will enhance the civil aviation of India through the exchange of knowledge and cooperation.”

Across the three days, delegates and exhibitors from the Asia Pacific region and beyond will be discussing and collaborating on the key issues that will help shape the future of Asia’s aviation industry and turn the Complete Air Traffic System (CATS) Global Council’s vision for the skies of 2045 into a reality.

Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, Vijay Kumar Singh, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Simon Hocquard, Director General, CANSO and Rajiv Bansal, Secretary of Civil Aviation will address the conferenceA on 2nd November 2022.

As Poh Theen Soh, CANSO Director, Asia Pacific Affairs, said, “With air travel recovering, it is now time to look beyond COVID-19 and to the future. Building on that CATS vision, Asia Pacific Air Navigation Service Providers can step up collaboration and tackle such crucial subjects as sustainability, and embracing and exploiting technology.”

CANSO – the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation – is the global voice of the air traffic management (ATM) industry and is shaping our future skies. Its members support over 90 per cent of the world’s air traffic and include air navigation service providers, airspace users and operators, manufacturers and aviation industry suppliers.

