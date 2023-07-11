A seven days-old infant, from Majorda in South Goa, died due to asphyxia after being breastfed by his mother, police said.

Colva police informed that the incident took place on Sunday night, wherein a 22-year-old migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh living in Majorda, breastfeed her seven days old son and put him to sleep.

“She again during the wee hours at 4 am tried to feed him, where she noticed that her son was not doing any movement. Hence they rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” police said.

Police said that infant died due to asphyxia. “The couple has a two-years old daughter. This was their second child,” police said.

Colva police has registered a case as unnatural death.

