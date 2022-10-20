INDIA

Goa intends to establish Drone School: CM

NewsWire
0
0

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that his government intends to establish Drone School, for which he said drone policy will be finalised by November.

Sawant said that drones can help various departments, hence their inputs will be taken while finalising the drone policy.

“Information and Technology Ministry and Civil Aviation Ministry will finalise the drone policy by November. We intend to establish a Drone School, drone manufacturing unit, drone cluster, drone repair and drone training centre. Hence to push it forward, drone policy will be finalised by November,” he said.

“Drone can help the agriculture department, transport department and various other departments. Hence we have asked all departments to give their inputs,” Sawant further said.

He said that after November to use drones in the state, one will have to seek permission from the Civil Aviation Ministry. “Those who have drones will have to register themselves. We are thinking of establishing a Drone School on Public Private Partnerships (PPP), hence today first meeting was held. We will adopt the policy of even the Central Civil Aviation ministry,” he said.

Sawant said that this area will also create employment and will also help to get skilled manpower.

He said that coding robotic devices will be provided to all schools. “In future, laboratories will be established even in taluka level engineering colleges or polytechnic, so students can take master training there,” he said.

20221020-164206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asia Cup: Laxman named as India’s interim head coach in Dravid’s...

    ‘Ph.D not relevant..’: Court denies bail to JNU scholar in Delhi...

    AAP govt will develop industries in Punjab’s border dists: Kejriwal

    ‘AahaarKranti’, a mission to spread awareness about nutrition