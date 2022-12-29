Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday urged the state government to see that the touristic state always remains air, water and sound pollution free.

Gadkari was speaking after inaugurating first phase of the new cable stayed bridge on Zuari river, connecting North and South districts of Goa.

“Goa is beautiful. But it should (always remain) be free from water pollution, air pollution and sound pollution. As a Transport Minister I am encouraging usage of electric, ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, LNG, CNG and now hydrogen is introduced. We have vehicles running on hydrogen. We have vehicles running 100 per cent on ethanol,” Gadkari said.

“Electric car, buses and auto rickshaws are also running. In future, while Goa progresses, we need to take care that water, air and sound pollution don’t happen here. Goa should remain always beautiful by keeping pollution away,” he said.

He said the Goa-Mumbai Highway will be completed in the next 7 to 8 months.

He added that the Union government is committed to seeing radical improvements in the quality of road infrastructure in the country.

Gadkari also said that by 2024, the quality of roads in the country will be at par with the very best in the world.

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shripad Naik stated that both the Union and state governments are working to ensure the holistic development of Goa.

20221229-224204