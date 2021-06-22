Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that Goa was “over-prepared” to take on the third Covid wave, should it materialise.

Sawant however said that despite Covid numbers going down in the state, people should continue to take precautionary steps and maintain Covid protocol in public spaces.

“We are over-prepared for the third wave. By bad luck if the third wave comes, we are fully prepared for it,” Sawant said.

Nearly 100 persons died due to lack of oxygen at the state’s apex health institute, the Goa Medical College at the peak of the second wave, forcing the state government to take proactive steps to prepare for the impending third wave, which experts claim would possibly impact children.

“We are fully prepared for the third wave. We have appointed an expert committee which comprises doctors from the Indian Paediatric Association, Indian Medical Association, Goa Medical College and the Directorate of Health Services,” Sawant told reporters in Panaji.

“We are taking suggestions from them to raise infrastructure, procure medicine and train manpower and create additional intensive care units and paediatric intensive care units,” Sawant also said.

Sawant said that his government had formed two committees, a special task force and an expert committee to expedite the creation of infrastructure required to tackle the third wave.

“I would only say one thing, the positivity rate at present has come down and the recovery rate has also increased. But we should still take full precautions, even after the state curfew restrictions are eased,” Sawant said.

Goa is presently under a state-level Covid curfew, which is scheduled to be in place till June 28.

