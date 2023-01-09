INDIA

Goa issues notice to Karnataka over Mhadei issue

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the state government has issued notice to Karnataka over the Mhadei issue.

“We are very serious and concerned about the Mhadei issue. We are taking follow up of the matter (pending in Supreme Court). Though a nod has been given to the Detailed Project Report of Karnataka, we are trying to get it withdrawn and form a ‘Mhadei Water Management Authority’,” he said.

“We have served notice to Karnataka and we are appealing in the supreme court,” Sawant said during the ‘Goa Legislature Day’ programme.

He stressed that the government is trying to stop water being diverted to Karnataka.

The Goa government last week had decided to issue notice to Karnataka under the Wildlife Protection Act for allegedly taking water from the wildlife sanctuaries of the state.

The decision was taken during the special Cabinet meeting convened to discuss Mhadei diversion issue over Central government’s approval to Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report for the disputed Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project.

“They can’t divert the water. Notice will be issued under the Wildlife protection act. We have started the process to issue notice,” Sawant had earlier said.

Goa and Karnataka have been battling over the Kalsa-Bhanduri dam project across the Mhadei river before a Central tribunal. The Mhadei river originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji.

While the river traverses 28.8 km in Karnataka, it has a length of 81.2 km in Goa.

Karnataka plans to construct dams on the river, aimed at diverting the waters into its water-starved Malaprabha basin in its northern region.

