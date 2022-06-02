INDIA

Goa jail security guard arrested for supplying drugs to prisoner

NewsWire
0
1

The Goa Police on Thursday arrested a jail security guard for allegedly supplying drugs to a prisoner of Colvale jail in North Goa, a police officer said.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi, Colvale Police have arrested one Sandesh Varak, 28, in this connection.

“After receiving information that the accused person was coming with drugs to supply to a prisoner, a raid was conducted by police, wherein we found ‘Ganja’ weighing 208 grams and 7 grams of cocaine, all valued at Rs 1,04,000, in his possession,” Dalvi said.

The accused person was employed by Goa human resource development corporation, and he was posted at Colvale Jail.

Dalvi said that during investigation it was revealed that the accused person had conspired with a prisoner Satish Koli in Colvale Jail to procure and supply the drugs.

“We will take custody of Satish Koli to investigate this matter,” Dalvi said.

The case has been registered under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) of NDPS act.

20220602-234202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rain lashes J&K, weather likely to improve

    Stalin asks AIADMK leaders to clarify on Vanniyar quota

    Battle for UP: A lot of Bihar in Uttar Pradesh polls...

    13 Oppn parties flag growing communal tension, say ‘shocked at PM’s...