The leader of opposition in Goa Assembly and Calangute MLA Michael Lobo has demanded strict action against dance bars operating in his constituency, claiming the nuisance of this trade is going out of control.

“Last time there was a fight between two dance bars. The situation had gone out of control, which saw firing. Police inspector on duty was suspended for this incident. Even now the situation is similar,” Lobo said here.

On Wednesday, people of Calangute had raised their voice against the dance bar culture and claimed that they and tourists are facing problems due to these operations.

According to people, these dance bars have engaged touts and bouncers, who give trouble to locals and tourists.

“As an MLA I am not supporting dance bars. It is a serious issue. Home department should act against it. I have asked the Police Inspector to take action,” Lobo said.

Many tourists throng to Calangute beach during the tourism season.

