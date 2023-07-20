The Goa government has lifted an entry ban on 15 waterfalls located within the wildlife sanctuaries, but with conditions.

In his order, Chief Wildlife Warden Umakant asked visitors to follow rules and regulations by the forest department for their safety and also to avoid disturbance to the wildlife population and habitat destruction.

On July 12, the state government had imposed the ban following two deaths.

Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane had said that in the interest of public safety the government has implemented limited access to carefully chosen waterfalls within the wildlife sanctuaries.

“This measure ensures visitors can enjoy the beauty of these sites while reducing potential accidents,” he said.

The 15 waterfalls includes 12 in Sattari and 3 in South Goa.

