State’s Leader of Opposition (LOP) Yuri Alemao has urged the government to extend the ‘Restoration and Renovation of Temples Scheme’ to the places of historic importance, forts, churches, mosques, and relics of religious shrines.

“I have written to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urging him to restore places of historical importance, including Shrines without discrimination. Chieftains Memorial, Lohia Maidan, Azad Maidan, Martyrs Memorials, churches, mosques, shrines, forts are craving for attention. These places need to be notified and protected immediately,” he said.

“I appeal to the government to extend the Restoration and Renovation of Temples Scheme to the Places of Historic Importance, Forts, Churches and Mosques, Relics of Religious Shrines etc.,” He said in a letter written to the Chief Minister.

Expressing his happiness that the government took steps to renovate the Saptakoteshwar Temple at Narve Bicholim in North Goa, which was destroyed by Portuguese, Congress leader Yuri Alemao said that it is important that the places, sites and monuments of historic importance are preserved and protected.

“The government should take effective steps to ensure the same,” he said.

“I was assured during the Second Session of the Eighth Goa Legislative Assembly by the Chief Minister that all the historic Sites (mentioned in letter) shall be notified and necessary steps will be taken to protect, preserve and maintain the same. I regret to inform that till date no action has been initiated by the government in this regard,” he said.

He said that Historic Lohia Maidan at Margao and Azad Maidan at Panaji have become dens of drunkards and anti-social elements. “Proper care is not taken of these historical places which has resulted in accumulation of garbage all over the place,” Alemao said.

State Minister for Archaeology, Subhash Phal Dessai, recently had said that the scheme, wherein Goa government had made budgetary provision of Rs 20 crore in 2022 was only to restore the temples demolished by Portuguese.

“The scheme is only for temples, if any other claims come then we will discuss it and will decide. We have received one claim of a mosque, we will decide on it, even if there are incidents of churches then we will think on it. Basically this scheme is for temples. But we can propose incidents other than temples,” Dessai had said.

