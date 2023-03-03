INDIA

Goa Mahila Congress protests against price hike of domestic cooking gas

The Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress (GPMC) on Friday protested at Mapusa in North Goa against the recent price hike of domestic cooking gas and commercial cylinders.

Prices of domestic cooking gas and commercial cylinders were hiked by Rs 50 and Rs 350.50 per cylinder, respectively, with effect from Wednesday, as the oil and gas companies increased prices of domestic and commercial gas.

GPMC President Beena Naik and other members raised slogans against the BJP government during the protest.

“The BJP in Goa had promised three free LPG cylinders before the Assembly elections. Why is the scheme still not implemented,” Naik asked.

She pointed out that during the UPA regime, the rate of LPG cylinder was Rs 410, but today it costs Rs 1,117.

“How will the poor families afford LPG cylinders with such a hiked prices. The household budget has collapsed with this price rise,” she said.

“Union minister Smriti Irani used to protest against the then rate of Rs 410, but now that it has reached to Rs 1,117, why is she mum,” Naik questioned.

