INDIALIFESTYLE

Goa, Maldives most preferred travel destinations

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, April 30 (IANSlife) Vaccinations, booster doses, easing restrictions and wanderlust got us making travel plans and actually travelling. From domestic or international, offbeat or popular destinations, staycations or workations – CRED members explored all travel options curated for them on its travel section.

Based on the bookings data, here are some insights from the bookings made in Q1 2022:

70 percent of members made bookings for the weekend. Despite having the option of staycations, individuals chose to unwind during the weekends to get away from the daily routine.

Goa, the eternal favourite, remained the most sought after destination with 2000+ travellers choosing to travel to the Western coast. Hard Rock Hotel, Radisson Resort Candolim, and Holiday Inn were the most picked properties in Goa. Members also get exclusive member perks such as all meals, room upgrades, free cancellation, access to attractions and more.

Coorg was the second most popular vacation destination for domestic travel. Cred has 10+ stays listed in the hill station, which is famous for its coffee plantations. WelcomHeritage Ayatana situated in the lush greenery of Coorg with a private waterfall adding to the serenity was the most booked property by members.

The Maldives was the most preferred international holiday destination during this time period. The average price of booking a stay was ?140,000 for a 3 night and 4-day stay. Members got additional perks such as seaplane transfers, unlimited alcohol, access to water sports, floating breakfast and more

Europe and Dubai were second and third most-picked holiday destinations abroad respectively. Curated European holiday packages covering Switzerland, Turkey, France and other parts of Europe were much in demand.

Sharmistha Chakraborty, co-founder of Voyaah, one of CRED’s leading travel partners said “We are glad to be associated with CRED and offer our unique range of experiential stays and packages to its distinct community of members from across the country. Through this partnership, we have seamlessly been able to integrate our premium offerings on the platform and continue to see a significant uptake in bookings through specially curated deals for CRED members. As the travel opens up again across domestic and international destinations, we are confident we will continue to witness high engagement on CRED Travel.”

CRED travel enables members to take luxurious holidays with VIP inclusions in international and Indian destinations with curated experiences that range from complimentary meals to adventure sports. An extended travel period gives members the flexibility to book now to avail of the deals but travel at their convenience.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220430-110952

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Judiciary must remain free from political pressures, can’t have dual system:...

    Delhi MCD bypoll results: Counting underway, AAP leads

    V-P calls for 75% voter turnout for making polls more inclusive

    India’s GDP expected to grow by 8.5% YoY in Q2FY22: Acuite