Visitors to Goa may soon have to carry Covid-19 negative certificates or get themselves tested on arrival at the state’s only airport, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, adding that neighbouring states like Karnataka and Maharashtra have also already taken such a decision.

He said that the proposal would be placed before Chief Minister Pramod Sawant soon.

The Health Minister said that Goa faced a fear of a Covid-19 spike and that fresh SOPs would be notified to limit crowding in public places, including restaurants, weddings and other functions.

“There are several neighbouring states such as Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka who have made it mandatory for people from Goa flying into those states to carry Covid-19 negative certificates, without which they don’t allow them entry into the states.

“We need to make Covid-19 negative certificates mandatory for people from other states, which already have such restrictions in place. The trouble has started from (these states).. They have put us in trouble. I am personally in favour of testing at the airport and on arrival. The proposal will be put before the Chief Minister,” he said.

Rane also expressed concern about the lax observance of Covid-19 related SOPs in public places in Goa.

“We do not want to create any form of panic or fear. But definitely tourists have to follow SOPs. It is necessary to curtail people attending gatherings. We should not be allowing big gatherings,” he said.

–IANS

maya/vd