INDIA

Goa minister asks MLAs to come one hour early for assembly session

NewsWire
0
0

As massive traffic jams are witnessed in Panaji and its outskirts, senior politician and Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar on Friday asked MLAs and government officers to come one hour early for the assembly session, beginning from March 27.

Due to closure of Atal Setu bridge in Panaji over Mandovi river, commuters heading towards Maharashtra using two other bridges (adjacent to Atal Setu) are seen stuck in serpentine queues for a long time.

“There are major problems on Atal Setu bridge and because of heavy vehicles heading towards Maharashtra, major traffic jams are taking place. Hence, all MLAs and officers should come early one hour. It’s not a man-made disaster,” Sudin Dhavalikar said.

Goa Assembly Complex is situated in Porvorim, hence people coming from Panaji side have to cross the Mandovi bridge to reach here.

“We will also solve traffic jam problem at Porvorim by programming signals and giving extra minutes to serpentine queues,” Dhavalikar said.

Speaking about the traffic jam in Panaji city, Dhavalikar said that it is taking place because of work going on a war-footing for G-20 meetings. “After these works are completed, traffic will be smooth.”

Atal Setu, a 5.1 km long cable-stayed bridge, was opened in February 2019. Presently, asphalting and other works are being carried out on this bridge and hence it has been closed for traffic.

20230324-173004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Seers condemn Kejriwal’s currency statement

    I-League: Mumbai Kenkre take on Real Kashmir at the Cooperage

    8 cops injured in Delhi clash against narcotics sale

    UP BJP loses 3rd MLA to Covid