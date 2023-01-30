INDIA

Goa minister condemns Amit Shah’s statement on Mhadei

Goa’s Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral on Monday condemned the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Mhadei diversion issue.

The BJP government in Goa is under attack since the Central Water Commission has granted permission to Detailed Project Report of Karnataka for the disputed Kalsa-Banduri dam.

The situation further heated up on Saturday after Amit Shah said that the dispute between both the states has been resolved by the Central government.

“I condemn the statement made by Home Minister Amit Shah. First of all when we met him (on January 11), this particular thing (resolving dispute) was not discussed. We had requested that permission granted by CWC should be withdrawn. We never discussed giving our consent to DPR,” Cabral said.

“I don’t know how Amit Shah has made this statement, when we have not discussed it. Even the Chief Minister never discussed it. I condemn the statement from tooth and nail. We are against diverting water out of the Mhadei basin,” he said.

He said that the Goa government’s delegation will meet Amit Shah again after the House Committee meeting is held. “That time we will raise this issue and will ask who (among us) consented to Karnataka’s DPR?,” he said.

“I condemn the statement. I am firm on my statement. Award was given for drinking purposes, which is also challenged in court, however the statement done by him is for irrigation purposes. You can’t use water for irrigation at all,” Cabral said.

He said that the Goa government will fight the case in the court to protect Mhadei.

During a rally in Belagavi on Saturday, Shah said: “Sonia Gandhi during a speech in Goa in the year 2007 said that the Congress government will not allow Mhadei water diversion to Karnataka. In 2022, Congress in their manifesto stated that Karnataka will not get a single drop of water from Mhadei. Today, I am here to tell you that the BJP at the Ccentre has resolved the long dispute between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei and allowed the diversion of Mhadei to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of farmers of many districts.”

