Goa Minister fined twice for overspeeding

Goa’s PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral, who was fined twice for overspeeding in another state, has said that he intends to introduce the automatic challan system through installation of CCTVs in the coastal state.

“I got two challans for overspeeding in another state. I have to pay it because I have violated the speed limit,” Cabral said.

Responding to a question, Cabral said, “When you get such good roads where the speed limit is 100 km per hour, I crossed it and reached the 103 speed mark.”

“I have intention to put cameras, at least on highways and I want to outsource it to get automatic challans,” Cabral said, adding that he will speak in this regard to the Chief Minister and IT Minister.

Speaking to IANS, Cabral said that to bring discipline on roads it is a need to install CCTVs on roads. “We will outsource it, because they can manage and maintain it well,” he said.

Cabral said to reduce accidents in the state he also needs the help of people.

“We can get solutions only with the help of people. People also should take care while riding two-wheelers. I also used to ride a bike but it was with care,” Cabral said.

When asked about the potholes on the roads, he said that an app, which was launched to identify the potholes, will be thrown open for the public next month.

“We are repairing the potholes, information of which is received on the app by our officials. After the work is done, the app will be open to the public,” Cabral said.

