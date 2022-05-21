Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Saturday urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to consider closing the cable-stayed Atal Setu bridge until potholes are repaired.

Addressing mediapersons here, Khaunte said that ultimately human life is more important than anything else.

Saying that the condition of Atal Setu is highly accident prone, “I myself have missed meeting with an accident on the bridge”.

The state government has approached IIT-Madras to correct engineering faults in Atal Setu bridge.

Khaunte said that at present, tourist footfall is less and hence repair work on the bridge can be completed by diverting the traffic on the two other Mandovi bridges.

The 5.1 km-long Atal Setu runs between Panaji and Porvorim.

