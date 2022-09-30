The Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly has recognised Congress MLA Yuri Alemao as the Leader of Opposition, with effect from September 30.

On September 20, Cuncolim constituency MLA Yuri Alemao was appointed as leader of Congress Legislature Party in Goa.

Yuri Alemao is son of former minister Joaquim Alemao, and nephew of former Chief Minister of Goa, Churchill Alemao.

The CLP leader post had fallen vacant after the Congress had removed Michael Lobo from the post in July, alleging he was the one who hatched a conspiracy, along with former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, by hobnobbing with the BJP to split the Congress MLAs.

On September 14, former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes merged the Congress party into BJP, reducing Congress to 3 MLAs in 40 members’ Assembly House.

MLA Yuri Alemao, MLA Altone D’Costa and MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira preferred to stay in Congress.

