INDIA

Goa Monsoon session to begin from Tuesday

NewsWire
0
0

The Monsoon session of Goa Assembly will begin from Tuesday and will conclude on August 10, officials said.

“There will be 18 sittings of the Monsoon session, which will conclude on August 10,” said officials from the Goa Assembly.

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar had said that the opposition parties in the state will get enough time to discuss the state’s issues during the Monsoon session of the Assembly House.

“This session will be lengthy, which would give enough time to the opposition benches to discuss the issues facing the state,” Tawadkar added.

On many occasions, the opposition parties in Goa have alleged that the ruling BJP suppressed their voice by curtailing the duration of the Assembly session.

Earlier in March, the opposition parties had slammed the BJP government for curtailing the five-day Budget session to four days on the pretext of ‘Ram Navami’ celebrations.

There are seven opposition MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly, who have made strategies to question the BJP-led state government over several critical issues.

2023071740739

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ali Fazal underwent training for dirt biking for his role in...

    K’taka police disallow holding Maha Melav by MES in Belagavi

    Foreign, Indian satellite images showed Joshimath sinking

    ‘Will go to the root’: SC asks conman Chandrashekhar to name...