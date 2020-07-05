Goa NCP chief’s councillor brother dies of Covid-19

Panaji, July 5 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party’s Goa unit president and former minister Jose Phillip D’Souza’s elder brother Pascoal died at the designated Covid-19 hospital here on Sunday.

Pascoal, 72, a sitting councillor, was admitted to the Employees State Insurance hospital in South Goa a few days ago, after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Pascoal is the seventh person to die of Covid-19 in the state.

“Deeply pained by the passing away of Mormugao Councillor Pascoal D’Souza. He was truly a leader of the masses and always worked to help the needy. My condolences to his brother Jose Phillip D’Souza and family and supporters. May the almighty give them strength to bear the loss,” Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat tweeted.

