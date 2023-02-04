INDIA

Goa oppn leader terms tour to MP as ‘wasteful expenditure’

NewsWire
0
0

Terming it as a “wasteful expenditure”, Goa Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao has strongly objected to an upcoming tour arranged for MLAs and bureaucrats to Madhya Pradesh to learn about ‘Smart City’ practices.

According to a circular issued by the Goa Legislature Department, the tour of 11 MLAs from February 22 to 24, is to learn about the best practices adopted by the government of Madhya Pradesh in various components of the ‘Smart City’ mission.

“I am committed to the people of Goa and will not be part of any such extravaganza in the future too. I appeal to all my colleagues not to be part of such fancy junkets organised with public money,” Alemao said.

He claimed that citizens of Panaji as well as those who visit the state capital were facing inconvenience due to a total mess of the Smart City Works, even after spending almost Rs 600 crore on it.

“The Goa Legislature Department wants Ministers, MLAs and bureaucrats to become ‘smart’ in just a day by visiting Madhya Pradesh. Stop such junkets using public money,” he said.

“I have got replies to the Legislative Assembly Question stating that the government has no money to pay social welfare beneficiaries. However, the government has funds on wasteful expenditure.

“It is high time that the Urban Development Minister Vishawajit Rane must release a ‘White Paper’ on expenditure incurred on various projects of ‘Panaji Smart City’. The project can be a classic case of ultra-corruption.

“I also demand that the government must reveal whether the accounts of Imagine Panaji Smart City Development are audited and make public the audited statements. This entire project needs to be investigated under a Retired High Court Judge,” Alemao added.

20230204-122204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pilot visits Punjab, meets family of slain singer Moose Wala

    Cement makers plan to hike price by Rs 10-15/bag in Dec

    Over 5,000 children test Covid positive in Meghalaya, 17 die

    Political parleys get underway in Kerala CPI-M as search for new...