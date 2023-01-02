Seven opposition MLAs boycotted the meeting called by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over Mhadei issue on Monday, on the grounds that there was no scope to discuss anything as the latter had decided everything in the cabinet meeting.

“It is shocking to see that the Chief Minister, after a cabinet meeting (in the afternoon), announced certain things over Mhadei. It is completely undemocratic. Why were we invited for the meeting (at 4 p.m.), if you were going to discuss everything in the cabinet? We condemn his attitude,” Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said at a press conference.

Alemao along with Goa Forward Party’s Vijai Sardesai, AAP’s Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, Revolutionary Goan Party’s Viresh Borkar, Congress MLAs Carlos Alvares Ferreira and Altone D’Costa, boycotted the meeting.

“Goa’s existence depends on Mhadei. Our flora and fauna, our nature and rich natural diversity all are dependent on Mhadei. This government is hand in glove with the Central government and Karnataka. The (Sawan) government was aware of all the things happening with Mhadei and Detailed Project Report (of Karnataka), to which the Central government has given approval,” he said.

Alemao said that it is shocking that all 33 MLAs in ruling are silent, because they may have got some “fatwa” to keep mum over the issue.

The BJP has its own 28 MLAs, and support of two MLAs of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three Independent MLAs.

Alemao said that that Sawant should make sure that within a week’s time after the government delegation meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the DPR should be withdrawn, failing which he should resign on moral grounds.

Reacting to the boycott, Sawant in the evening said that opposition MLAs remained absent as they wanted to do politics over the issue. “They want to do politics over Mhadei. We will fight legally and technically for Mhadei,” he said.

“Karnataka can’t divert the water. Notice will be issued under the Wildlife protection act. We have started the process to issue notice. My government is serious about Mhadei. Allegations made by the opposition are baseless. I reiterate that we will not compromise on Mhadei. Fight for Mhadei will continue. As per time and need, we will meet and fight with the Centre and will take decisions,” he had said after the cabinet meeting.

Sawant said that his government has not received an official DPR copy. “We have demanded it. We have made a strategy where we can lodge our objections. There is no need to make this strategy public,” he said, adding they will demand that the Centre withdraw the approval given to the DPR.

“We will not allow to take water from ‘Out of the basin’, although the tribunal has permitted Karnataka to take 3.9 TMC water, we have challenged it in the Supreme Court,” he said.

Sawant said that the government will stress on demanding to form a ‘Water Management Authority’ so that Karnataka can be stopped from illegally diverting water.

