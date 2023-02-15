The Opposition parties in Goa on Wednesday objected to the increase in power tariff of six per cent proposed by the Electricity Department during a public hearing held here by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC).

“It is not at all right to burden the consumers with the 6 per cent power tariff hike for inefficiency of the government,” Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said.

The Congress leader said that he had written to the chief electrical engineer seeking details of power losses in the state and action initiated by the government to control power thefts.

“In January 2022, when the JERC had approved the Goa proposal for a tariff hike, the government had decided to freeze power tariffs, obviously because it was an election year. So, if the government can refrain from hiking tariffs only for votes, why should they increase tariffs now when the common man is burdened by price rise, inflation and joblessness,” the Goa Forward Party said.

“If you can try to fool the public just to get votes by keeping tariffs low, why should you propose a hike now when things are so difficult,” the party said.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Venzy Viegas said that it is wrong to hold public hearings during working days, as people can’t participate.

“I have demanded that the public hearing should be on the weekend, where the public can come and participate,” Viegas said.

“I have suggested investing in ‘solar’. At least 40 villages can be brought under the ‘solar’ system. This will give multiple benefits,” he said.

“Goa doesn’t need a tariff hike at this juncture. There should be no hike. The government should give 300 units free to all consumers and also uninterrupted electricity,” he said.

