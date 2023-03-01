INDIA

Goa: Opposition slams BJP govt over LPG price hike

NewsWire
0
0

Reacting sharply to price hike of domestic cooking gas and commercial cylinders, Goa’s Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Wednesday sarcastically said that now even frying ‘pakodas’ (fritters) will be difficult for educated unemployed youths.

“Prices of domestic cooking gas and commercial cylinders have been hiked by Rs 50 and Rs 350.50 per cylinder respectively with effect from March 1 – another blow by the BJP Government to common man. Domestic LPG Cylinders to cost Rs 1,117 with today’s price hike of Rs 50 per cylinder. Commercial LPG cylinders to cost Rs 2,118 with hike of Rs 350 per cylinder. Now, even frying ‘pakodas’ will be difficult for educated unemployed youths,” Alemao said.

Alemao slammed the BJP Government for continuously “putting financial burden” on people.

“This hike will result in complete collapse of household budgets. This is a financial emergency imposed by the insensitive BJP Government on the middle class and poor. The increase in price of commercial LPG cylinders will result in escalation of food items in restaurants and food outlets. It appears that the Government wants to keep people starving,” Congress leader Alemao further said.

“I appeal to the Goans to realise the timing of announcing the hike in LPG cylinder prices. The elections for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland have just concluded and the results will be declared on March 2. People of these three States were lured with ‘Jumlas’ before the elections. What they have been given is the price hike. BJP Government is doing it repeatedly and consistently,” charged Alemao.

“Lok Sabha elections are just a year away. Time has come for the people to realise the pro-capitalist and anti-poor agenda of the BJP Government. It is not possible to defeat BJP unless the people express their anger against the anti-people policies of the BJP Government,” Alemao said.

20230301-145202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Why can’t Australia win a Test match in Delhi?’ says Mark...

    As her biopic is ready to be released, Mithali Raj opens...

    ‘Can’t have society like this’: SC refuses bail to Bengaluru 2020...

    Award-winning Tamil director Ameer to organise fitness competition