Reacting sharply to price hike of domestic cooking gas and commercial cylinders, Goa’s Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Wednesday sarcastically said that now even frying ‘pakodas’ (fritters) will be difficult for educated unemployed youths.

“Prices of domestic cooking gas and commercial cylinders have been hiked by Rs 50 and Rs 350.50 per cylinder respectively with effect from March 1 – another blow by the BJP Government to common man. Domestic LPG Cylinders to cost Rs 1,117 with today’s price hike of Rs 50 per cylinder. Commercial LPG cylinders to cost Rs 2,118 with hike of Rs 350 per cylinder. Now, even frying ‘pakodas’ will be difficult for educated unemployed youths,” Alemao said.

Alemao slammed the BJP Government for continuously “putting financial burden” on people.

“This hike will result in complete collapse of household budgets. This is a financial emergency imposed by the insensitive BJP Government on the middle class and poor. The increase in price of commercial LPG cylinders will result in escalation of food items in restaurants and food outlets. It appears that the Government wants to keep people starving,” Congress leader Alemao further said.

“I appeal to the Goans to realise the timing of announcing the hike in LPG cylinder prices. The elections for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland have just concluded and the results will be declared on March 2. People of these three States were lured with ‘Jumlas’ before the elections. What they have been given is the price hike. BJP Government is doing it repeatedly and consistently,” charged Alemao.

“Lok Sabha elections are just a year away. Time has come for the people to realise the pro-capitalist and anti-poor agenda of the BJP Government. It is not possible to defeat BJP unless the people express their anger against the anti-people policies of the BJP Government,” Alemao said.

