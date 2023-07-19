The Opposition in Goa on Wednesday targetted the BJP-led government in the Assembly over the Mhadei river issue, forcing Water Resource Department Minister Subhash Shirodkar to soon hold a ‘House Committee’ meeting.

Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai, on the second day of Monsoon Session, asked Chief Minister Pramod Sawant about the status of the Mhadei issue, alleging the BJP failed to withdraw the permission granted to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Karnataka for the disputed Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project.

“The DPR should be rejected. It was decided in the House Committee meeting to seek withdrawal of DPR. What have you done on this?” Sardesai questioned.

Sardesai also alleged that the government failed to seek a stay on award of the Mhadei tribunal.

“The government needs to pray for a stay on the award by the Mhadei Tribunal before the Supreme Court,” he said.

To this, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that it has been challenged before the Supreme Court.

Sardesai also brought to the notice of the house that the gradient of Mhadei River has increased, because of which the flow of water to Goa will be less.

“It should be restored for the smooth flow of water. The government should file an objection to it. The double engine government has failed to withdraw DPR and also to hold a meeting of the House Committee,” Sardesai said.

Trying to pacify the situation, WRD Minister Subhash Shirodkar promised the house to hold the House Committee meeting after the assembly session concludes in August.

“I will hold the second meeting of the House Committee as soon as the assembly session concludes,” Shirodkar, chairman of the House Committee, said.

Sawant said the Supreme Court has admitted the Special Leave Petition filed by Goa, challenging the award of the Mhadei tribunal and has fixed the matter for hearing from November 28.

Sawant said that Mhadei Water Management Authority (PRAWAH), notified by the Central government, will be set-up in Goa.

“We will not compromise on Mhadei,” Sawant said, rejecting allegations of Opposition parties.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao also targeted the government, stating it failed to withdraw DPR and protect the interest of Goa.

