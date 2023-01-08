Goa’s Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Sunday said that he will write to Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar for holding a day-long discussion on Mhadei diversion issue.

“I will be submitting a written letter to the Speaker on Monday, before the Business Advisory Committee meeting takes place, demanding a day-long discussion on the Mhadei issue,” the Congress MLA said.

The winter session of the Assembly will be held from January 16 to 19, ending on Thursday.

Opposition parties in Goa are demanding a-day long session over Mhadei after the Central government approved the ‘Detailed Project Report’ of Karnataka for the disputed Kalsa-Bhanduri dam project.

Alemao said that he will also demand a Private Members Business day and daily 7 Calling Attentions from Opposition MLA’s, besides other issues.

“Private Members Business is held on Fridays, but as the session concludes on Thursday, opposition MLAs will not get an opportunity….” he said.

The opposition MLAs, led by Alemao, had in the last week of December 2022 had called on Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and urged him to direct the government to allow Private Members Business.

