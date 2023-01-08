INDIA

Goa opposition to write to Speaker for daylong session on Mhadei

NewsWire
0
0

Goa’s Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Sunday said that he will write to Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar for holding a day-long discussion on Mhadei diversion issue.

“I will be submitting a written letter to the Speaker on Monday, before the Business Advisory Committee meeting takes place, demanding a day-long discussion on the Mhadei issue,” the Congress MLA said.

The winter session of the Assembly will be held from January 16 to 19, ending on Thursday.

Opposition parties in Goa are demanding a-day long session over Mhadei after the Central government approved the ‘Detailed Project Report’ of Karnataka for the disputed Kalsa-Bhanduri dam project.

Alemao said that he will also demand a Private Members Business day and daily 7 Calling Attentions from Opposition MLA’s, besides other issues.

“Private Members Business is held on Fridays, but as the session concludes on Thursday, opposition MLAs will not get an opportunity….” he said.

The opposition MLAs, led by Alemao, had in the last week of December 2022 had called on Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and urged him to direct the government to allow Private Members Business.

20230108-181006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Battle for UP: Why is BJP not talking about rising prices,...

    Deadlock continues over CJI’s move to elevate 4 judges to Supreme...

    5 gangsters belonging to Bishnoi gang held in Punjab

    TSRTC restores 100 per cent services in Greater Hyderabad