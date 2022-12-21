INDIA

Goa panchayat serves notice to Nagarjuna over alleged illegal construction work

NewsWire
0
0

A panchayat in Goa on Wednesday issued a ‘stop work notice to Telugu actor Nagarjuna for allegedly digging the portion of a hill and carrying out construction work at Mandrem village of North Goa.

Mandrem sarpanch Amit Sawant told IANS said that the work is being carried out illegally and nobody has approached them with documents.

“Digging has been done in the hilly area. They should have shown the permission if they had it. Hence we have served a ‘stop work’ notice. We are not aware if he is an actor, but he should do it legally. We are not against legal projects,” he said.

“If someone is doing illegal work, we have to act,” he said.

“People say that he is an actor and from the media we came to know that this construction belongs to him,” Sawant said.

“If the concerned person fails to reply to our notice, we will do a site inspection and carry out a panchnama,” he added.

“It was noticed by this panchayat that you are doing alleged illegal construction and excavation in property bearing survey No. 211/2 B at Ashvewada, Mandrem, without obtaining prior permission from the competent authorities and this panchayat. In view of the above, you are directed to stop the work of construction/erection/excavation immediately on receipt of this notice, failing which further necessary action will be taken against you as per the Goa Panchayat Raj Act, 1994,” the notice read.

20221221-233404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cabinet approves transfer of ITBP land to Uttrakhand for Ropeway System

    UP Assembly to felicitate members on birthdays

    Telugu film industry to do only emergency shootings

    Maha probe panel issues bailable warrant against ex-Mumbai top cop (Ld)