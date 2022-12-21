A panchayat in Goa on Wednesday issued a ‘stop work notice to Telugu actor Nagarjuna for allegedly digging the portion of a hill and carrying out construction work at Mandrem village of North Goa.

Mandrem sarpanch Amit Sawant told IANS said that the work is being carried out illegally and nobody has approached them with documents.

“Digging has been done in the hilly area. They should have shown the permission if they had it. Hence we have served a ‘stop work’ notice. We are not aware if he is an actor, but he should do it legally. We are not against legal projects,” he said.

“If someone is doing illegal work, we have to act,” he said.

“People say that he is an actor and from the media we came to know that this construction belongs to him,” Sawant said.

“If the concerned person fails to reply to our notice, we will do a site inspection and carry out a panchnama,” he added.

“It was noticed by this panchayat that you are doing alleged illegal construction and excavation in property bearing survey No. 211/2 B at Ashvewada, Mandrem, without obtaining prior permission from the competent authorities and this panchayat. In view of the above, you are directed to stop the work of construction/erection/excavation immediately on receipt of this notice, failing which further necessary action will be taken against you as per the Goa Panchayat Raj Act, 1994,” the notice read.

