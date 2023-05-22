The BJP government in Goa is planning to build an iconic structure near the sea with the ‘Bow and Arrow signifying belief that the coastal state was created by Lord Parshuram by shooting arrows into the Arabian Sea.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Monday said that his department has thought of creating this structure near the sea at Mandrem in North Goa.

“Goa is known as Parshuram land. But barring the Parshuram temple at Canacona, there is no other iconic structure in Goa. So we have come up with the idea of creating the Bow and Arrow structure, which will be close to the sea and there will be amenities inside it to facilitate visitors,” Khaunte said.

“This would be made with glass at the bottom. So the sea can be viewed. We have finalized Mandrem as the place for it and soon we will appoint a consultant to go ahead with the project,” Khaunte added.

He said that the formation of the ‘Bow and Arrow’ will be done along the beach side in Mandrem.

He said they decided to have this structure in Mandrem, because near to it in Harmal village there is ‘Yagnakund’ or ‘Bhasma’ (the ritual sacred fire pit or ash).

The locals believe that Lord Parshuram performed his rituals at this hillock (at Harmal), which is known as ‘Bhasmacho Dongor’ or the ‘Hill of Ash’ in this area.

Khaunte said that the expectations of tourists have changed and facilities have to be provided taking that into account. “We are planning to have this iconic structure with the help of the Central government and will try to complete it soon,” he stated.

20230522-194404