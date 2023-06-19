INDIA

Goa plans to expand tourism offerings: Minister

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Monday that the state plans to expand its tourism offerings by promoting lesser-explored areas like spirituality, health and wellness, eco-tourism, and traditional aspects.

“The state aims to implement long-term branding and awareness campaigns that highlight local events and hinterland tourism, showcasing its abundant natural beauty and cultural heritage,” he said.

Khaunte was speaking at the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Goa.

The concluding and last G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, along with the Tourism Ministerial Meeting, began on Monday in Goa.

“Tourism plays a vital role in Goa’s economy by contributing to employment generation and boosting sectors such as hospitality, transportation, handicrafts, and agriculture. The development of tourism infrastructure has the potential to create more job opportunities for the local population, leading to socio-economic growth in the state,” Khaunte said.

“Goa is focusing on enhancing connectivity to support its tourism growth. While the state already has two active airports with domestic connectivity, there is a need to improve international air connectivity and we are exploring options such as ‘Open Skies’ and working with the centre to seek the best option to get more international flights to the states,” Khaunte said.

“Together, we have the power to build a tourism industry that contributes to the well-being of local communities, protects our natural and cultural heritage, and fosters meaningful connections between people from diverse backgrounds. Let us seize this moment to collaborate, exchange knowledge and best practices, and create a roadmap that charts a sustainable and prosperous future for tourism,” he added.

