Perturbed with the ongoing blame games among political leaders in Goa over the ‘Mhadei river water diversion’ issue, poets, writers and filmmakers of the coastal state have started using social media to “spread awareness on protecting the river”.

After Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the Centre has cleared the much disputed Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project in his state, poets and writers in Goa have started venting their anger over the issue by posting write-ups and other creative work on social media.

Also, as soon as the issue erupted, the documentaries regarding how the water diversion will affect the state were produced and shared on social media.

“I will not blame politicians for not protecting Mhadei. They are more interested in ‘power’. However, it is our duty as a society to raise our voices. If we stand tall with unity then nobody will dare to divert a single drop of water from Mhadei, as politicians will then get might of us and they will act,” Sanjiv Verenkar, Sahitya Akademy awardee poet, said.

According to him, there is a need to raise the voice of society, which will further awaken politicians.

“It is absolutely a good sign that poets and writers have started to express themselves over the issue,” he said.

“Everyone needs water. But there should not be greed for gaining something, which can destroy our wildlife, ecology and environment. I have tried to raise my voice through this creativity (poetic video) and everyone should join the movement to protect our Mhadei,” Sainath Parab, award winning filmmaker from Goa said.

According to him, Goa will suffer badly if the Mhadei water is diverted and hence he has tried to narrate it through the poems penned by poetess Gwadalup Dias.

Akash Mangesh Palkar, actor and director, who made a documentary by name ‘Mhadei-Lifeline of Goa’, said that it was indeed needed to spread awareness about the issue and hence he made the documentary to make people realise how water diversion will affect people.

“I visited this area (from where Mhadei is flowing) to shoot the documentary, that time I came to know that many villages and farming activities are dependent on this water. If the Mhadei water is diverted, these villages and wildlife will suffer,” Palkar said.

Goa and Karnataka are currently battling out a dispute over the Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project across the water of Mhadei river at a central tribunal.

Mhadei originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji.

While the river traverses 28.8 km in Karnataka, it is 81.2 km in length in Goa.

Karnataka plans to construct dams on the river, aimed at diverting the waters into its water-starved Malaprabha basin in North Karnataka.

