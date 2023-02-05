INDIA

Goa Police arrest three for looting bizman in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

Goa Police arrested three persons for attacking and robbing a businessman of Rs 40 lakh in Gujarat’s Gandhidham.

The three were handed over to their counterpart at Kutch, said the Goa Police.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan informed that on January 29, three accused persons had attacked a businessman from Apna Nagar, Gandhidham-Gujarat and during the commission of dacoity caused grievous injury to businessman due to firing by pistol. Thereafter, the accused persons had decamped with Rs 40 lakh from the possession of this businessman.

An offence was registered at the Gandhidham Police Station under section 120-B, 394, 397, 447, 307 and Sections of the Arms Act.

After receiving information about these three accused persons present in Calangute, the Goa Police formed a team and initially apprehended Manu Singh Thakor near Candolim, in North Goa, and later other two accused persons, namely Chatrapal Singh and Surat Singh were arrested from a Casino ship.

Team headed by Sub Inspector S.S. Varu of Crime Branch Kutch (East) along with their staff took custody of all three accused, the Goa Police said.

20230205-094401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One Nation One Ration Card a success in 5 states: Study

    ‘Anjali had consumed alcohol on the night of accident’

    All in one visit: Click photos with your favourite PMs, go...

    MP CM Shivraj Chouhan declares Khelo India Youth Games open in...