Goa Police begin crackdown on massage parlours

Goa Police on Monday launched its crackdown on illegal massage parlours running in the state, with the first case reported from Anjuna in North Goa.

One person was detained in this connection and articles used for massage and the register maintaining names of customers attached.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told IANS that police will continue to raid massage parlours operating illegally.

“Chief Minister has given us clear instructions to crack down on illegal massage parlours. We were gathering information of such activities and today we raided one parlour, which was operating without obtaining permission from the Health Department, Goa State Pollution Control Board, Panchayat, and the owner even doesn’t have a trade license and shops and business establishment license,” he said.

He said that this massage parlour was running without required permissions since the last four years.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced that a strict crackdown on such business in the coastal state will take place from Monday.

He had said that Police Inspectors of respective areas will be held responsible if illegal activities are found taking place.

20220606-162803

