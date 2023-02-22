Rising cases of accidents have forced Goa police to resort to taking photographs of traffic violators on the roads.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi, the public is violating Motor Vehicle Act by not wearing helmets, travelling triple seats, not wearing seat belts. Hence this initiative has been started by police in mufti.

“Whenever people see policemen in uniform, they either over speed or take another route to escape punishment. Hence police in plain clothes have started doing photography on the streets to crack down on violators of Motor vehicle act,” Dalvi said.

He said that fatalities and major head injuries can be prevented by wearing helmets by the riders.

Dalvi has deployed policemen in plain clothes at all police stations in Mapusa Sub division jurisdiction (Mapusa, Anjuna and Colvale police station) and clicked around 145 people violating traffic rules.

He said that the photographs of violators of M.V. Act/Rules are reported to the traffic cell for further action.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday had said that three departments of his government are taking measures to reduce road accidents, which have been on the rise since last one month.

Sawant said that drunken driving, not following traffic rules and overtaking are the main reasons behind the accidents taking place.

“Compared to other states the proportion of vehicles per population is more in Goa. People should cooperate with our departments to reduce accidents. They should follow traffic rules,” Sawant said.

“Traffic Cell, Transport department and PWD are holding regular meetings to implement the measures to reduce the road accidents,” Sawant said.

