Goa Police given target to book 40 traffic violation cases daily: BJP MLA

Goa BJP MLA Michael Lobo said that police has been given a target to book 40 cases of traffic violation per day by the state government.

“Accidents will not stop by merely giving fines to traffic violators. Police Sub-Inspectors have been given targets to book 40 cases of traffic violations day. They run after cases (to book violators) nobody works to bring discipline on the road,” Lobo lamented.

“There should be proper traffic signages. In Goa, 90 per cent of the speed breakers are not painted and now monsoon will start. This should be done at earliest. There should be traffic sign boards. It is a basic need, which can save lives,” he said.

Lobo said that law should be strict and there should be discipline on roads.

“Law should be strict, if anyone drives without a license then he/she should be booked or should be sent to imprisonment for one day or two days. So that the law can become very strict. Person who doesn’t have a license should not drive. After getting fined by police, people take money from others and pay the fines,” Lobo said.

He said that issuing challans will not bring discipline. “Solution is how we can avoid accidents in Goa. At least accident prone zones should be identified,” he said.

Lobo is among th eight Congress MLAs joined the in BJP on September 14, 2022. He has not been given any position in the government yet.

